SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police are investigating a crash injuring a motorcyclist on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash at Benton and Kearney shortly before 3 p.m. Investigators say the driver of a car was in a turn lane when the motorcyclist hit the back of the car.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken leg in the crash.

