MSU professor explains what’s next in search for Justice Ginsburg replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s only been a few days since the passing of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“There’s probably no other justice in the courts history that has had that status in popular culture," said Missouri State University Constitutional Law Professor Kevin Pybas.

Missouri State University Constitutional Law Professor Kevin Pybas was upset after hearing the news but he says from a political standpoint there’s a big debate.

“Uh oh our politics are already at people’s at each other’s throats this is just another iron in the fire," said Pybas.

Pybas said when it comes to Supreme Court nominations there’s a bit of a controversy.

“The left fears Roe v. Wade will be overturned and the right wants a justice that will overturn it," said Pybas.

Since her passing there’s been several petitions asking the United States Senate to not replace her until the election.

”President Trump is not a patient man so I don’t think he will be swayed by petitions to wait until after the election,” said Pybas.

He said there’s nothing in the constitution that says the president has to wait until after an election, but it’s up to the senate to approve his nominations. Pybas said for those signing petitions online it’s not that effective.

“I would call a senator’s office or the local office here and say you’d wish to express your support for going forward immediately or not going forward. I think that’s more effective," said Pybas.

President Trump said he’s narrowed his nominee list down to five names. He plans on announcing them Friday or Saturday after Ginsburg’s funeral services take place. Democrats would need 51 of the 100 Senate votes to block a potential nominee. Republicans currently have the majority. Vice President Mike Pence would cast a vote if each party is locked at 50. At least two Republicans have already said they do not support filling Ginsburg’s vacancy before the election.

