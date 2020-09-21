Advertisement

MSU professor explains what’s next in search for Justice Ginsburg replacement

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s only been a few days since the passing of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“There’s probably no other justice in the courts history that has had that status in popular culture," said Missouri State University Constitutional Law Professor Kevin Pybas.

Missouri State University Constitutional Law Professor Kevin Pybas was upset after hearing the news but he says from a political standpoint there’s a big debate.

“Uh oh our politics are already at people’s at each other’s throats this is just another iron in the fire," said Pybas.

Pybas said when it comes to Supreme Court nominations there’s a bit of a controversy.

“The left fears Roe v. Wade will be overturned and the right wants a justice that will overturn it," said Pybas.

Since her passing there’s been several petitions asking the United States Senate to not replace her until the election.

”President Trump is not a patient man so I don’t think he will be swayed by petitions to wait until after the election,” said Pybas.

He said there’s nothing in the constitution that says the president has to wait until after an election, but it’s up to the senate to approve his nominations. Pybas said for those signing petitions online it’s not that effective.

“I would call a senator’s office or the local office here and say you’d wish to express your support for going forward immediately or not going forward. I think that’s more effective," said Pybas.

President Trump said he’s narrowed his nominee list down to five names. He plans on announcing them Friday or Saturday after Ginsburg’s funeral services take place. Democrats would need 51 of the 100 Senate votes to block a potential nominee. Republicans currently have the majority. Vice President Mike Pence would cast a vote if each party is locked at 50. At least two Republicans have already said they do not support filling Ginsburg’s vacancy before the election.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three wrecks in three days: Local motorcyclist and shop co-owner reacts to the increase

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
In just a matter of days, a chain of wrecks involving motorcycles has some drivers and bikers concerned about roadside safety.

News

Arkansas reports 16 more virus deaths, 35 more in hospital

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Two-thirds of Arkansas' counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, the panel said.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Increase Tuesday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Nice weather today, rain returns for some this week

News

Federal lawsuit filed against Missouri Secretary of State, county election boards over mail-in voting process

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Wheels are turning to get Springfield Police body cams by early 2021

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
By the end of January the Springfield Police Department hopes its officers will be outfitted with body cameras and a major step in that direction comes Monday, Sept. 21 when Chief Paul Williams presents the City Council with his plans for the project.

Latest News

News

Federal lawsuit filed against Missouri Secretary of State, county election boards over mail-in voting process

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A lawsuit in federal court against Missouri's Secretary of State is asking a judge to allow the 'no excuse' mail-in ballots be accepted in person at county clerk's or election board offices, like absentee ballots. Under current law, mail-in ballots are only allowed to be mailed back.

News

City leaders discuess body cameras for Springfield Police Department

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Crews work to clean graffiti off of rocks near Missouri Institute of Natural Science south of Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A total of 55 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

News

Taney County Health Department adds 9 more deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several of these deaths date back to mid-August.