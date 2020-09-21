Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks educator is working to bring Inclusion, diversity, and to her community

Lebanon High School Art Teacher Elizabeth Barker commissioned artist Cbabi Bayoc to help the students paint a mural. It was made possible with grant funding from the Missouri Arts Council.

Barker says she first saw Bayoc’s work at his gallery in Saint Louis.

She contacted him a year ago with the idea of painting the mural.

Bayoc says he tries to break stereo types through the images he paints.

"A lot of the murals that I do are representation, inclusion, just trying to break stereo types. I’ll use a little girl playing football or a little boy dancing ballet. I just try to mix it up and put what they don’t see all the time, just to paint the possibilities, he explained.

Student Christi Gaskins is painting part of the mural.

“We have the opportunity to show diversity. Nobody else really does. Everybody getting along no hatred. People not being judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” she said.

Barker said, “There’s beauty in diversity. We want students to walk into Lebanon High School and know that everybody is welcome here and has a part to play.”

The mural is scheduled to be finished by Friday

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.