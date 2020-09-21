Advertisement

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks educator is working to bring Inclusion, diversity, and to her community

Lebanon High School Art Teacher Elizabeth Barker commissioned artist Cbabi Bayoc to help the students paint a mural. It was made possible with grant funding from the Missouri Arts Council.

Barker says she first saw Bayoc’s work at his gallery in Saint Louis.

She contacted him a year ago with the idea of painting the mural.

Bayoc says he tries to break stereo types through the images he paints.

"A lot of the murals that I do are representation, inclusion, just trying to break stereo types. I’ll use a little girl playing football or a little boy dancing ballet. I just try to mix it up and put what they don’t see all the time, just to paint the possibilities, he explained.

Student Christi Gaskins is painting part of the mural.

“We have the opportunity to show diversity. Nobody else really does. Everybody getting along no hatred. People not being judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” she said.

Barker said, “There’s beauty in diversity. We want students to walk into Lebanon High School and know that everybody is welcome here and has a part to play.”

The mural is scheduled to be finished by Friday

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery hosts auction for injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer was in Republic this evening, raising money for Springfield Police officer, Mark Priebe just weeks after returning home from Colorado where he was undergoing physical therapy.

Local

Teen dies in afternoon crash in Dade County, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 14-year-old boy from Everton, Missouri, has died from an afternoon crash in Dade County.

News

Missouri Job Center partners with The Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Missouri Job Center here in Springfield is partnering with the Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes.

Latest News

News

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs brings home eight big cats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Eight big cats now have a new home in Eureka Springs after an Arkansas wildlife refugee took a rescue trip to a facility in Indiana that belonged to a former associate of the “Tiger King.”

Sports

Tiger Woods set to commemorate grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course near Branson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
American golf legend Tigers Woods will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri on Tuesday, September 22.

Sports

OVERTIME THRILLER! Butker’s FG lifts Chiefs to OT win over Chargers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The third time was a charm as he made another field goal to give the defending Super Bowl champions their only lead Sunday against the Chargers.

Sports

Flaherty strikes out 11, Molina hits late go-ahead home run in Cardinals' 2-1 victory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Local

Inmates help out with cleanup in Maries County, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Inmates from Maries County helped out with cleanup Sunday morning after a Battle of the Bulls event Saturday night.

National

Official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one election official.