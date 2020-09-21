Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: Covering a hero, how the Officer Priebe story happened

OYS podcast
OYS podcast(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ashley Reynolds talks about what it was like to travel to Colorado and cover this special report. Watch the report before you listen to the podcast episode.

Road to Recovery: Springfield Officer Priebe finishes rehab in Colorado hospital

In this podcast episode, it’s the story, behind the story. Ashley describes how the interview happened with the Priebe family. Plus, the writing process to put together the emotional piece.

CLICK HERE for this week's episode

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Great weather today, rain returns for some this week

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
St. Louis Artist Cbabi Bayoc is working with students. Footage courtesy of Eric Adams.

News

Mural at Lebanon High School aims to inspire inclusion, diversity and equity

Updated: 9 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Chiefs Hall of Famer Nick Lowery hosts auction for injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer was in Republic this evening, raising money for Springfield Police officer, Mark Priebe just weeks after returning home from Colorado where he was undergoing physical therapy.

Latest News

Local

Teen dies in afternoon crash in Dade County, Mo.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 14-year-old boy from Everton, Missouri, has died from an afternoon crash in Dade County.

News

Missouri Job Center partners with The Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Missouri Job Center here in Springfield is partnering with the Geek Foundation to offer IT and web development classes.

News

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs brings home eight big cats

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Eight big cats now have a new home in Eureka Springs after an Arkansas wildlife refugee took a rescue trip to a facility in Indiana that belonged to a former associate of the “Tiger King.”

Sports

Tiger Woods set to commemorate grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course near Branson

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
American golf legend Tigers Woods will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri on Tuesday, September 22.

Sports

OVERTIME THRILLER! Butker’s FG lifts Chiefs to OT win over Chargers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The third time was a charm as he made another field goal to give the defending Super Bowl champions their only lead Sunday against the Chargers.

Sports

Flaherty strikes out 11, Molina hits late go-ahead home run in Cardinals' 2-1 victory

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.