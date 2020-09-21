Police say motorcyclist injured in crash in north Springfield Friday dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Police identified a motorcyclist who died of injuries in a north Springfield motorcycle crash on Friday night.
Investigators say Shaughn Adams, 22, of Aurora, Mo. died in the crash.
The crash happened at 8:50 p.m. on North Glenstone. The driver of a 2012 Ford Focus pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling at a high-rate of speed.
Adams was waring a helmet.
Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. Speed seems to be a contributing factor in this crash. This is the 15th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 17th total crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.