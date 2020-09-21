Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19-related deaths

A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020.
A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of five Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders report a woman in her 70s associated with long-term care, a man in his 80s associated with long-term care, a woman in her 90s associated with long-term care, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s all died. All suffered from underlying health conditions.

25 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 55 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure.

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

Long-term care in Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

