Taney County Health Department adds 9 more deaths related to COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed the total number of deaths of Taney County Residents due to COVID-19 jumped by nine to 28.

Several of these deaths date back to mid-August. Health leaders announced the deaths after an exhaustive reconciliation of death certificate data between TCHD and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MODHSS) and following review and confirmation by the Taney County Coroner’s Office. In an effort to assure the release of accurate information, the announcement was delayed until all three entities could confirm that the deceased were residents of Taney County and the cause of death was COVID-19.

“TCHD prides itself on releasing accurate information. Sometimes it takes a little while for the correct documentation to catch up with all parties involved, which is what we have seen happen here,” states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “Ultimately, our goal is to share correct and credible information with our community as quickly as we can confirm its authenticity.”

