Teen dies in afternoon crash in Dade County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 14-year-old boy from Everton, Missouri, has died from an afternoon crash in Dade County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on North Dade 217, nearly eight miles north of Everton.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old boy was driving a truck that went off the roadway and struck a tree. The 14-year-old who died was riding in the bed of the truck and ejected upon impact from the crash.

Neither the driver, nor the passenger used a safety device during the crash, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

MSHP says this is the 85th fatality from crashes in 2020 for Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

