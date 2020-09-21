Advertisement

Tiger Woods set to commemorate grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course near Branson

Tiger Woods is set to commemorate grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course near Branson on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - For golf fans in the Ozarks, it’s a big week ahead.

American golf legend Tigers Woods will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri on Tuesday, September 22. It’s the first public-access golf course designed by Woods, and it’s named after Ozarks native and fellow golf legend Payne Stewart.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner will headline the “Payne’s Valley Cup,” a special 18-hole team exhibition match set to debut the course Tuesday and benefit the Payne Stewart Family Foundation.

Woods and Justin Thomas will take on European standouts Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The continental match-up will be televised live across the globe on The Golf Channel, and an additional broadcast of the event will air on NBC Network in December, according to the PGA TOUR website.

The full course opens to the public on September 24.

“Payne’s Valley stands out with its inviting layout, pristine water features, large fairways and greens, and spectacular 19th hole, the Big Rock at Payne’s Valley. The course joins the resort’s four world-class courses designed by the biggest names in golf: Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Fazio,” says public relations firm Murphy O’Brien.

“Tiger Woods and Big Cedar Lodge will offer a course where players of all skill levels will be able to enjoy the game with each other in the beautiful Ozark Mountain landscape," according to the Big Cedar Lodge website.

Payne’s Valley Golf Course is located 1250 Golf Club Drive, only a short drive from Branson.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

