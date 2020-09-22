After years of discussion development slated for Galloway Village in Springfield is approved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After more than 50 meetings with the city, a series of neighborhood input sessions, changes to the blueprints a decision on a development project in Galloway Village in south east Springfield has been made.

The Treadway, as it’s called, will be built near the now closed Sequiota Bike Shop, across the street from Sequoita park.

“Council bill 2020-187 as amended has passed,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

However, not every council member is on board with the multi-story proposed development to be built along south Lone Pine Avenue.

“I’m not necessarily against development but I think in this area, in this location, with this size it’s the wrong size, it’s the wrong density and it’s the wrong location,” explained council member Craig Hosmer.

Neighborhood association member , Marcie Kirkup agrees with Hosmer.

“We want a reasonable development that is compatible with the park,” she said.

She and many others have expressed their concerns at various meetings over the years.

“That’s a different place. That’s located across from the quarry. I think they keep getting compared but those developments are across from a heavy industrial use that’s been there for 100 years. Across from the park is different than across from a quarry,” she said.

A majority of council believes that this project for apartments, retail and restaurants will secure the economic future of the area.

“These people should enjoy the fruits of their labor. They should be able to invest in their own land that they own, not everybody telling you what to do with your land,” explained council member Abe McGull.

Mayor Ken McClure said, “If we deny this project the message being sent to those who would develop in our community is that opportunity and process do not matter.”

The city will also contribute $11 million dollars towards infrastructure in this area before the development is built.

