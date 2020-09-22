Advertisement

Arkansas’ 7-day average for COVID-19 cases on downward trend; governor outlines winter strategy

Governor Hutchinson addresses the media.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the media.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shared encouraging news Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 drop across the state.

He announced the latest cases at his weekly briefing in Little Rock.

The seven-day rolling average throughout the state shows a decline in cases of the coronavirus. Health leaders reported 486 cases on Tuesday. The state tested nearly 7,000 Arkansans on Monday. The state reported an additional dozen deaths. Governor Hutchison says the northwest portion of the state is seeing an uptick in cases, mainly associated with the University of Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson also outlined plans to battle the virus through the important winter months.

* Increase public flu shot participation

* Perform 1 million COVID-19 tests by October 20 (currently tested 800,000 patients)

* Increase consistency of statewide contact tracing

* Emphasize masking and social distancing policies

* Do not grow weary

