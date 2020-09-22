CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters,” according to guidance posted Monday on the CDC’s website.

Other higher-risk Halloween activities, according to the CDC, are:

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs , which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

CDC officials are encouraging lower-risk holiday activities, such as carving or decorating pumpkins with household members; decorating your house, apartment or living space; doing a Halloween scavenger hunt; or holding a virtual Halloween costume contest.

For more holiday guidance from the CDC, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.