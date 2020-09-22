Advertisement

Houston School District switching to hybrid-learning model for grades 6-12 beginning Monday

Last virtual townhall held with City of Burlington, school district
Last virtual townhall held with City of Burlington, school district(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) -

Students in grades 6-12 in the Houston School District will switch to a hybrid-learning model beginning Monday, September 28.

Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss reports the district currently has 11 students and three staff at home after testing positive with the coronavirus. The district quarantined several more students because of possible exposures.

Here’s how the new plan works. The district will hold no classes from September 23 through September 25 allowing teachers to prepare for the new learning schedule. Beginning Monday, the students will attend class for two days a week. The other three days will consists of virtual learning.

Dr. Moss says the plan is to continue the hybrid model until October 16. He notes district leaders may adjust the schedule based on future cases.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

