Investigation underway into a house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police and firefighters remain on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 Monday night in the 1700 block of West Lombard, that’s near Scenic and Grand.

Several police cars also responded to the fire.

Neighbors tell us one person lived at the house. We’re waiting to hear if that person made it out okay.

The house sustained extensive damage. Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

