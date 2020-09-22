Advertisement

Live, Life, Well: The way to help college students cope with depression

Series of reports point growing problem with anxiety and depression
By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A series of reports are pointing to a problem with anxiety and depression among college-aged students. One study from Mental Health America cites a surge in cases since the pandemic started.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at what parents need to know to help their students. First, understand that people between 18-and-24 are facing a lot of big life changes already. They’re wondering about a future job, the future of relationships and where they’ll live when they leave home.

Parents should check on them often. Helping them just might be as simple as just listening.

“Sometimes your child just needs you to be there. Or, your friend. Let’s say you have a friend who’s anxious. They just need you to be there. They just need a presence in the room,” noted clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

For dads, Dr. Baker says you should really just listen; don’t try to problem solve.

Dr. Baker also suggests walking, running or even fishing together. Get involved in an activity while you listen to your child. You could even ask, what story do you want to tell yourself in 5-years about how you handled this adversity?

If at some point you need a therapist for your child, volunteer to go and be in the waiting room during the first session.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances for some today

Updated: moments ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Rain chances for our southern counties today

National

Walmart launching new in-house clothing brand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Walmart is launching a new in-house clothing brand called “Free Assembly.”

Sports

Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The punishment was meted out a week after the NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, lest they put the fledgling season at risk.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Ginger Garlic Miso Soup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Here's a recipe to help fight colds and the flu!

Latest News

News

Police identify woman found dead in house fire in Springfield; police call death suspicious

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
House in Springfield sustains extensive damage in a fire.

News

After years of discussion development slated for Galloway Village in Springfield is approved

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Development will include apartments, retail and restaurants.

Sports

Royals rally behind stout bullpen to beat Cardinals, 4-1

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler also drove in runs for the Royals, who returned for their final homestand after getting swept in Milwaukee, and were starting off with a playoff contender in the Cardinals that had won four straight games.

News

Taney County Health Department adds 9 more deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Sports

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The partnership was announced Monday night in coordinated social media posts by Jordan and Hamlin, with Wallace adding his own comment. The posts showed a picture of Jordan alongside a firesuit-clad Hamlin in a motorhome at a race track.

News

3 wrecks in three days: Springfield motorcyclist and shop co-owner reacts to the increase

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
In just a matter of days, a chain of wrecks involving motorcycles has some drivers and bikers concerned about roadside safety.