Live, Life, Well: The way to help college students cope with depression

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A series of reports are pointing to a problem with anxiety and depression among college-aged students. One study from Mental Health America cites a surge in cases since the pandemic started.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at what parents need to know to help their students. First, understand that people between 18-and-24 are facing a lot of big life changes already. They’re wondering about a future job, the future of relationships and where they’ll live when they leave home.

Parents should check on them often. Helping them just might be as simple as just listening.

“Sometimes your child just needs you to be there. Or, your friend. Let’s say you have a friend who’s anxious. They just need you to be there. They just need a presence in the room,” noted clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

For dads, Dr. Baker says you should really just listen; don’t try to problem solve.

Dr. Baker also suggests walking, running or even fishing together. Get involved in an activity while you listen to your child. You could even ask, what story do you want to tell yourself in 5-years about how you handled this adversity?

If at some point you need a therapist for your child, volunteer to go and be in the waiting room during the first session.

