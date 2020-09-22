Advertisement

No. 4 Georgia to be reunited with popular Pittman in opener at Arkansas

University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -

Kirby Smart gives much credit to first-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman for helping to make No. 4 Georgia an annual contender for the Southeastern Conference championship.

“He helped build the foundation of what we have now,” Smart said Monday.

Smart and his Bulldogs will be reunited with Pittman when Georgia opens its pandemic-delayed season at Arkansas on Saturday.

In four years as Georgia’s offensive line coach, including the 2019 season with the added title of associate head coach, Pittman was a key member of Smart’s staff.

How much Pittman’s impact on the Bulldogs extended beyond the field was evident this week when Smart and Georgia players talked about the popular coach who now heads the Arkansas team.

“I respected just how family-oriented he was and his energy on and off the field,” said junior center Trey Hill when asked about Pittman’s popularity. “What you got on the field is what you got off the field. The way he takes care of his players and the love and support he gives them.”

Similarly, Pittman’s ongoing commitment to Georgia players showed Monday when he was asked about Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who could start against the Razorbacks. Smart hasn’t announced a starter.

Mathis needed brain surgery to remove a cyst after enrolling at Georgia. He returned to the scout team late last season. After Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season, Mathis is competing with JT Daniels, freshman Carson Beck and junior Stetson Bennett.

Smart said Monday he expected Daniels, the Southern Cal transfer, to be cleared before Saturday’s game following his recovery from knee surgery.

Pittman said he wouldn’t be surprised to see both Daniels and Mathis play. Pittman said Mathis, a dual-threat quarterback, “is really fast.”

“And to be honest with you guys, I’m really excited if he plays against us,” Pittman said of Mathis.

“I’m excited for him. Because he had surgery that might not have allowed him to play. He’s come a long way. Certainly, we’re not wanting to play against him because he’s such a talented young man. But I’m certainly thrilled that he has been cleared and is ready to get his football career back on course. A wonderful kid.”

Pittman’s continued support for Mathis shows why he was so popular in Athens.

Asked if he will root for Arkansas after Saturday, Hill said “Yeah, something like that. Coach Pittman, he was my guy for two years. He did a lot for me.”

Pittman was a top Arkansas assistant before being hired by Smart in 2016. Smart says he knew Pittman, who he says is “a very good friend of mine,” treated his players like family members.

“He was a really good recruiter,” Smart said. “He was a relationship-driven coach. His players just love him and they all enjoy playing for him. He created that family atmosphere.”

Smart said when he hired Pittman from Arkansas, “every offensive lineman that he had coached there prior to coming back here he had a really special relationship with, and they tried to keep him there. We were lucky to get him. He certainly contributed to our success.”

Pittman’s rebuilding job at Arkansas grew more difficult when Georgia and No. 5 Florida were added to the Razorbacks' 10-game SEC schedule following the coronavirus pandemic.

Smart said he has always seen Pittman’s potential to lead a team.

“He always had the traits of a head coach,” Smart said. “Number one, he’s a great leader, he’s a great person. He commands the respect of the room when he speaks. He can be very emotional and you don’t always find that with an offensive line coach because they’re usually a little rough around the edges and he wears his feelings on his sleeve. He is very open with his players and I think he lets them in more than most O-line coaches do. That relationship really stands.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 more deaths of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 57 Greene County residents have died from the virus since the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Arkansas’ 7-day average for COVID-19 cases on downward trend; governor outlines winter strategy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor announced the latest cases at his weekly briefing in Little Rock.

Dallas County: November 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Webster County Health Unit reports death related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Webster County reports 375 total cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic.

News

Police identify woman found dead in house fire in Springfield; police call death suspicious

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Southeast Missouri counties seeing high number of cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Perry County’s rate of 3,055 cases per 100,000 residents is second only to McDonald County’s 4,545 cases per 100,000. McDonald County, in southwestern Missouri, saw a big outbreak this summer tied to meat plants.

News

Taney County prosecutor files charges in the beating death of another man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators have not released what led up to the death.

News

Houston School District switching to hybrid-learning model for grades 6-12 beginning Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss reports the district currently has 11 students and three staff at home after testing positive with the coronavirus.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances for some today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Rain chances for our southern counties today