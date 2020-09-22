Taney County deputies make arrest in man’s death

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Taneyville man.

Deputies found Christopher Glenn Koch, 35, dead Monday night around 9 p.m. 911 operators received a call Koch needed medical care after an assault.

Investigators arrested a Taneyville man, 39, for Koch’s death. He sits in the Taney County Jail awaiting formal charges. Investigators have not released what led up to the death.

