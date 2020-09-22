Taney County Health Department notifies public of high-risk exposure at Branson theater

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department notified the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at the God and Country Theater.

The exposure happened between September 9 and September 21. Health leaders release information on community exposures when COVID-19 case investigators are unable to identify or obtain contact information for all individuals that may have been exposed in a high-risk setting.

Risk levels for exposure vary based on four main factors:

Enclosed spaces

• Enclosed rooms and spaces allow COVID-19 to accumulate on surfaces and in the environment Duration of interaction

• Spending more than 15 minutes near a COVID-19 positive individual within a 24-hour period increases risk

• Physically touching an individual, such as with a hug, handshake, or kiss also puts an individual at high risk Absence of social distancing

• Crowds or other social settings increase the likelihood of coming within 6 feet of an individual with COVID-19 Forceful exhalation

• Activities such as coughing, sneezing, yelling, or singing increases the distance COVID-19 is expelled from the body and can project it beyond six feet Individuals within six feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or more, or those that came into physical contact such as with a hug or a handshake, are considered close contacts and should quarantine from others in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

If you suspect you may have been exposed at the location listed above, please contact the Taney County Health Department where an investigator with knowledge of the case can asses your risk. If you were at the locations listed above, please monitor for symptoms. Promptly notify your healthcare provider for further guidance if symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• New loss of taste or smell

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Headache

• Fatigue

• Fever or chills

• Muscle or body aches

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea Taney County Health department is asking that everyone wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.

