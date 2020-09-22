TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Ginger Garlic Miso Soup
Enjoy a comfort food that gives your immune system a boost!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Ginger Garlic Miso Soup with Greens
Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital
Serving Size: 2 cups
Recipe serves 2
Prep Time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 inch ginger root, grated
1 clove of garlic, minced
2 cups of kale, rinsed and chopped {or bok choy}
4 cups of water
2 Tbsp white miso paste {can be found in refrigerated section}
½ block soft tofu, cut in ½ inch cubes and drained
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Heat the toasted sesame oil on medium heat in a quart-sized saucepan. Add grated ginger and minced garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes.
2. Pour 4 cups of water into saucepan and heat on medium-low.
3. Add the miso paste and whisk until it has dissolved.
4. Add chopped kale and cook down an additional 5 minutes.
5. Add tofu the last minute or so of cooking.
6. Serve with toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onions.
Nutrition Information:
255kcal, Total fat 10g, Sodium 917mg, Potassium 438mg, Total Carbohydrate 31g, Dietary fiber 5g, Protein 12g
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.