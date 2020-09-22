TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Ginger Garlic Miso Soup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ginger Garlic Miso Soup with Greens

Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Serving Size: 2 cups

Recipe serves 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 inch ginger root, grated

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 cups of kale, rinsed and chopped {or bok choy}

4 cups of water

2 Tbsp white miso paste {can be found in refrigerated section}

½ block soft tofu, cut in ½ inch cubes and drained

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat the toasted sesame oil on medium heat in a quart-sized saucepan. Add grated ginger and minced garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes.

2. Pour 4 cups of water into saucepan and heat on medium-low.

3. Add the miso paste and whisk until it has dissolved.

4. Add chopped kale and cook down an additional 5 minutes.

5. Add tofu the last minute or so of cooking.

6. Serve with toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onions.

Nutrition Information:

255kcal, Total fat 10g, Sodium 917mg, Potassium 438mg, Total Carbohydrate 31g, Dietary fiber 5g, Protein 12g

