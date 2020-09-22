Advertisement

Tiger Woods, Johnny Morris open the new Payne’s Valley golf course near Branson, Mo.

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

Tiger Woods and Johnny Morris opened the new Payne’s Valley golf course near Branson, Mo. Tuesday. And they brought along a few friends.

It’s the first public-access golf course designed by Woods, named after Ozarks native and fellow golf legend Payne Stewart.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner Woods headlined the “Payne’s Valley Cup,” a special 18-hole team exhibition match set to debut the course Tuesday and benefit the Payne Stewart Family Foundation. Woods and Justin Thomas battled European standouts Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in a match-play formate competition. The continental match-up will be televised live across the globe on The Golf Channel, and an additional broadcast of the event will air on NBC Network in December, according to the PGA TOUR website.

The full course opens to the public on September 24. Payne’s Valley Golf Course is located 1250 Golf Club Drive, only a short drive from Branson.

