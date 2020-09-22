Webster County Health Unit reports death related to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Webster County Health Unit reported a death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Health leaders say this is the third death in the county related to the virus. They did not release any information about the victim.
Webster County reports 375 total cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic. The county reports a 7% positive rate for testing.
