4 women face murder charges in death of man in Clever, Mo.

CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County prosecutor filed murder charges against four women in connection to the death of a man in Clever, Mo.

Deputies arrested two women, Randi Highfill and Pachetta Toliver. Two other women, Jeana Fipps and Gracey Fipps remain on the run from law enforcement. All four face second-degree murder charges.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was given drugs. Then, investigators say the women robbed him. Toxicology results revealed fentanyl was in the victim’s system.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.