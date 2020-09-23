Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. issues guidelines for Halloween

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

4 women face murder charges in death of man in Clever, Mo.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
All four face second-degree murder charges.

News

ON YOUR SIDE SCAM ALERT: FBI warns all is not fair in love and fraud aimed at senior citizens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Springfield's FBI reports that they are receiving a large number of calls about elder fraud and romance scams. Here's some information you need to know and how to avoid being part of a scheme.

Sports

Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer Weather on the Way

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Mix of sun and clouds today. Spotty showers south

Latest News

News

All federal agents from Operation Legend leave Kansas City

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City was the first city where agents from several federal law enforcement agencies were sent to work with local law enforcement to combat violent crime, and the effort was later expanded to eight other U.S. cities.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: FBI warns of romance scams in the Ozarks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

MoDOT in need of more than 400 plow truck drivers, heavy equipment operators

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The state needs more than 400 snow plow truck drivers and other heavy equipment operators.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
They report 29 COVID-19 deaths through the month of September.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases Halloween guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released guidelines for Halloween so people can have fun celebrating the holiday, in the safest way possible.

News

New temporary Greene County jail trailers good for separation of inmates, cost savings during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.