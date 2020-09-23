Advertisement

Arkansas’ attorney general asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

FILE--In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, in New York. A federal lawsuit filed by death row inmates in Arkansas has renewed a court fight over whether the sedative Arkansas uses for lethal injections causes torturous executions, two years after the state raced to put eight convicted killers to death in 11 days before its batch expired. Rutledge says the inmates in the case have a very high burden to meet and cites a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month against a Missouri death row inmate. Arkansas recently expanded the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection drug sources, and the case heading to trial Tuesday, April 23, 2019 could impact its efforts to restart executions that had been on hold due to supply. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas attorney general’s office has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit a group of Republican legislators filed challenging the state’s coronavirus restrictions, saying the mandates are valid under a 1973 law on disasters.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office on Tuesday said the lawsuit, if successful, would nullify two measures and allow the Legislature to “micro-manage” the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighteen lawmakers earlier this month asked a judge to invalidate 43 restrictions the state has issued since the pandemic began March, including a mask mandate and limits on capacity for bars and restaurants. The lawmakers argue the restrictions require legislative approval.

The state said the restrictions are also valid under rules approved by the Legislature last year giving the Health Department authority to act during an emergency. In its filing, the state also said the lawsuit should be dismissed because it doesn’t name Gov. Asa Hutchinson as a party.

Arkansas has had at least 74,772 confirmed virus cases and 1,209 people in the state have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began.

