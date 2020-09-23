Corps of Engineers releases new 2020 Shoreline Management Plan for Table Rock

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - For nearly 25 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has managed Table Rock Lake, basically, the same way.

However, there are now new plans in place.

For about the last about six years, the Corps, and a team of locals who made up the oversight committee, have been working to update the plan that regulates things like building docks and cutting down trees and grass around the lake. That is called the Table Rock Lake Shoreline Management Plan.

“People who come here for recreation, fish and wildlife resources around the lake, flood control, flood damage reduction. hydro-power,” Dana Coburn with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. “It’s everything.”

Coburn says there are many factors to consider when deciding how to manage the 43,000-acre lake with 745 miles of shoreline.

“It’s been a long process,” Coburn said.

Coburn says the 2020 Shoreline Management Plan is complete.

“So, if you have a dock, or if you want a vegetation modification permit, that’s a mowing permit, that’s what the Shoreline Management Plan is about,” Coburn said.

After hearing from the public and taking input from the oversight committee, the Corps has made some changes, like allowing new, smaller docks.

“The slips for boat docks are now one to twenty. It used to be 12 to twenty,” Coburn said.

However, the Corps didn’t take all of the recommendations. It said “no” to allowing people to get a waiver to mow certain areas of Corps-owned property.

“If you are in an area that allows for mowing, if you’re not in an area that allows for mowing, such as an environmentally sensitive area, there’s a reason you can’t mow,” Coburn said.

Still, Coburn says collaboration has been key, as they worked to establish new plans that will likely be in place for decades...

“We’ve listened, we’ve had numerous workshops, numerous public comment periods,” Coburn said. “These documents live for a very long time. This shoreline management plan could be in place for the next twenty years.”

You can access the Shoreline Management plan by clicking here.

You can access the Master plan by clicking here.

