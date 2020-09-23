Man from Forsyth will spend 20 years in prison for child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Timothy Carnelison Jr., 35 was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Carnelison will spend the rest of his life on supervised release after he gets out. He has two prior convictions for statutory sodomy and a prior conviction for child molestation.

Carnelison pleaded guilty in February to receiving and distributing child pornography.

The investigation began when Google initiated a CyberTip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after locating files of suspected child pornography in Carnelison’s Google Photo application. Investigators confirmed the child pornography and, on Sept. 24, 2019, executed a search warrant at Carnelison’s house. They found images of child pornography on his cell phone.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Southwest Missouri Cybercrime Task Force.

