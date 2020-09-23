Advertisement

Man from Sparta sentenced to 14 years for meth conspiracy

Courtesy:<br />Cutout Photo: tsbxbby / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 <br />License Link<br />Photo: Chris O'Sullivan / MGN <br />License LinkMGN Image
Courtesy:<br />Cutout Photo: tsbxbby / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 <br />License Link<br />Photo: Chris O'Sullivan / MGN <br />License LinkMGN Image(KKTV)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A federal judge sentenced Travis Robinson, 40, to 14 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Christian County.

Robinson pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on premises in which a minor resides.

Robinson came to the attention of law enforcement in August 2016 as a distributor of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Robinson’s residence and seized approximately 47.32 grams of methamphetamine, $7,628, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. At the time the warrant was executed, Robinson’s young child was located in the living room of the residence.

In June 2017, a confidential informant told law enforcement that his/her source of methamphetamine had acquired anywhere from one-fourth of an ounce to one-fourth of a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson each week and had been doing so for several years.

Robinson imported methamphetamine to southwest Missouri, which he provided to co-conspirators for them to further distribute. Co-conspirators also assisted with activities related to drug distribution, including the collection of drug debts.

Robinson is the first defendant to be sentenced in this case. Co-defendant Candace L. Medlock, 34, of Nixa, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas absentee ballot rejections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The League of Women Voters of Arkansas argues in the lawsuit that Arkansas law regarding absentee ballots disenfranchises voters because they’re not given any notice or chance to cure any deficiencies.

News

Patrick Mahomes shows off his scrambling ability

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes showed he’s nearly as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm.

Crimestoppers

Springfield police search for forgery suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
29-year-old Andrew Casey is wanted in Greene County.

News

Springfield School District searches for next superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
Springfield Public Schools is moving forward on finding it’s next Superintendent.

Latest News

News

Man from Forsyth will spend 20 years in prison for child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
Timothy Carnelison will spend the rest of his life on supervised release after he gets out.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few More Showers Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Rain chances for our southeastern counties today

News

Tiger Woods celebrates opening of new Payne's Valley with golfing celebrities near Branson, Mo.

Updated: 12 hours ago
KY3 Sports' Chad Plein reports.

News

Springfield audiologist shares tips for keeping your child’s ears safe during virtual learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield audiologist said listening to your headphones all day could cause concern for hearing loss.

News

Convicted child molesters in Webster County avoid jail time

Updated: 13 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Convicted child molesters in Webster County avoid jail time

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Convicted child molesters avoid jail time.