Man from Sparta sentenced to 14 years for meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A federal judge sentenced Travis Robinson, 40, to 14 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Christian County.

Robinson pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on premises in which a minor resides.

Robinson came to the attention of law enforcement in August 2016 as a distributor of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Robinson’s residence and seized approximately 47.32 grams of methamphetamine, $7,628, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. At the time the warrant was executed, Robinson’s young child was located in the living room of the residence.

In June 2017, a confidential informant told law enforcement that his/her source of methamphetamine had acquired anywhere from one-fourth of an ounce to one-fourth of a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson each week and had been doing so for several years.

Robinson imported methamphetamine to southwest Missouri, which he provided to co-conspirators for them to further distribute. Co-conspirators also assisted with activities related to drug distribution, including the collection of drug debts.

Robinson is the first defendant to be sentenced in this case. Co-defendant Candace L. Medlock, 34, of Nixa, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.