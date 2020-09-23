Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kelli Jones, Governor Mike Parson’s Communication’s Director, Mrs. Parson is showing mild symptoms, and a rapid test came back positive. Mrs. Parson was tested after experiencing several days of allergy like symptoms.

Jones said Mrs. Parson is waiting for results of the PCR test, which is the nasal swab test, to confirm the findings of the rapid test.

Mrs. Parson is “doing well," according to Jones.

Jones said more details will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Reports say Mrs. Parson is currently quarantining at the Parson’s home in Bolivar.

Governor Parson has postponed travel, and is awaiting test results in Jefferson City.

This is a developing story. Stay with KY3/KSPR for updates.

@FirstLadyTeresa and I had the chance to tour the new Payne’s Valley Golf Course, a partnership between Johnny Morris and Tiger Woods in honor of their late friend Payne Stewart. pic.twitter.com/ydYZ1IQE46 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 22, 2020

