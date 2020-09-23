Missouri Governor Parson tests positive for COVID-19; First Lady Parson tests positive too

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson both have tested positive for COVID-19.

Teresa and I wanted to share a quick update with you. Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution, the First Lady was tested Wednesday morning after displaying minor symptoms. State doctors tested the governor after her positive test returned.

The governor canceled all official and campaign events until further notice. As a precautionary measure, the governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results.

At this time, the governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms. Proper safety protocols have been implemented at the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

During this time, Governor Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor’s Mansion without interruption.

