Missouri State University reports increase in enrollment, despite pandemic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Over the past year, Missouri State University expected to see a decrease in enrollment as large as 1,500 students. But enrollment at Missouri State increased this fall despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide downturn in the number of students graduating from high school.

“This is a huge achievement for the university,” said President Clif Smart. "During the spring and summer, we implemented an aggressive campaign to contact current and prospective students to address their concerns. We offered classes in a variety of formats, allowing students more options. This flexibility is important to our students as we have all adjusted to this new environment.”

Total enrollment on the Springfield campus reached 24,163 for fall 2020, which is up 37 students from last year.

Enrollment on the West Plains campus decreased by 41 students. Their enrollment totaled 1,922 compared to 1,963 last fall.

There are 26,016 students enrolled in the Missouri State system this semester, marking the fifth year in a row system enrollment has been above 26,000 students. A total of 69 students are enrolled on both campuses. These students are only counted once in the total system enrollment.

Enrollment increases in several strategic areas

The biggest increases in enrollment were in graduate students and dual credit students.

Graduate student enrollment set a record with 3,985 students, up 170 (4.5%).

The number of students enrolled in high school dual credit classes increased by 511 to 3,967 (14.8%).

Other enrollment highlights:

  • The number of underrepresented students increased by 7.3% to 3,300.
  • Out of state enrollment increased by 8% to 2,986.
  • The number of new transfer students increased by 2.3% to 1,468.
  • Freshman enrollment held almost steady with a .5% decrease to 2,597.
  • International student enrollment fell by 6.2% to 1,492.

