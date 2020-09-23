MoDOT in need of more than 400 plow truck drivers, heavy equipment operators

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - When it’s only the second official day of fall, you’re probably not thinking much about snow and ice.

But, the Missouri Department of Transportation is.

“We plan for different scenarios, and this year, there is a new scenario related to COVID," said MoDOT Central District Area Engineer, Bob Lynch.

MoDOT is short more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators across the entire state.

Around the Lake of the Ozarks, the area is short about 50.

Lynch said MoDOT wasn’t able to hire new employees until the start of August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Locally within the Central District, we’re looking to get 46 operators, and that includes both full time and seasonal employees" Lynch said.

Lynch said the biggest concern right now with the statewide shortage is if a maintenance facility sees a positive case of COVID-19.

“Based on our guidelines, that will close a building," Lynch noted. “If someone tests positive in a building and we do all the contact tracing and determine the building needs to be quarantined for two weeks, that puts that crew out.”

He said roads will still get treated and plowed during snow and ice storms even if that happens, as help would be called in from other parts of the state.

”We’ll plan for that, and we’ll be able to bring in other resources to make sure we’re still providing our service."

