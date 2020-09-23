Advertisement

Mourners remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg with vigil in Springfield

Mourners honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with vigil in downtown Springfield
Mourners honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with vigil in downtown Springfield(KY3)
By Nikki Ogle
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People gathered in downtown Springfield Tuesday to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a vigil. The 87-year-old advocate, lawyer and judge died late last week in her home.

Mourners gathered outside the Federal Courthouse to grieve their “champion.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg is widely known for her fight against gender discrimination and advocacy for the LGBTQ community. She also spoke out for voter rights. Some said the best way to honor her is by executing that right to vote at the polls this November.

Dee Ogilvy said many people in Springfield were heartbroken to hear the news about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“I think that, in my generation of women, we went, ‘Oh no, we’re not done yet, we still have things to do, and she’s our champion,'" she said.

68-year-old Ogilvy said she’s seen many changes in her lifetime thanks to pioneers like the supreme court justice.

“I grew up in a generation and certainly my older sisters grew up in a generation where we did not have rights, even as far as high school sports," Ogilvy said.

Jennifer Johnmeyer is the creative director for Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in Springfield. She’s also a member of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was my idol," Johnmeyer said.

The group is having “drive-thru for democracy” events to help people get registered to vote. Johnmeyer said the right to vote is one Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to protect for all Americans.

“She cared about people and her career was dedicated to the service of the public and making sure that we all were taken care of in the eyes of the law," Johnmeyer said.

Johnmeyer said educating voters about mail-in and absentee ballots for the upcoming election is her way of paying respect to the woman she looked up to.

“The very least thing we can do to honor her would be to vote," she said.

Ogilvy said vigils, marches and protests are important to heal a hurting heart, but only one act will make a true change.

“It’s all part of a democracy, but voting is a privilege that a lot of countries don’t have and we need to keep that for everybody in America," she said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7. The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri will have more drive-thru registration events before then.

For more information, click

here.

Johnmeyer said Alamo Drafthouse will be showing the movie, “On the Basis of Sex” this weekend. It’s the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight against gender discrimination. All proceeds will be donated to the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, which the justice helped create.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Convicted child molesters in Webster Co avoid jail time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances Watson
Convicted child molesters avoid jail time.

News

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri’s top doctor discusses state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri’s top doctor discusses state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sat down one-on-one with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek to discuss the state and CDC's plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few More Showers Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Rain chances for our southern counties today

Latest News

News

Missouri’s Governor Parson approves money for 5 Ozarks school districts to provide shelters from storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The State Emergency Management Agency announced more than $9 million in grant funding has been approved to build tornado safe rooms in six Missouri school districts.

News

Census Bureau working to count people experiencing homelessness across the country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The U.S. Census is making a few new efforts to reach more people across the country, including people who are experiencing homelessness.

News

Missouri Governor Parson signs bill to better protect witnesses to violent crime; law officers say it’s needed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Authorities say they often need witnesses to talk and testify in violent crime cases, otherwise, you have a case-- growing cold.

News

Tiger Woods excited after opening new Payne's Valley golf course near Branson, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
KY3 Sports' Chad Plein reports.

News

Missouri Gov. Parson discusses rise in crime in southwest Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Tuesday marks National Voting Registration Day and start to absentee voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Tuesday, Sept. 22 was National Voting Registration Day and it also marked the first day of absentee voting for the November 3 election which is now just six weeks away!!