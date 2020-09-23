Mourners remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg with vigil in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People gathered in downtown Springfield Tuesday to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a vigil. The 87-year-old advocate, lawyer and judge died late last week in her home.

Mourners gathered outside the Federal Courthouse to grieve their “champion.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg is widely known for her fight against gender discrimination and advocacy for the LGBTQ community. She also spoke out for voter rights. Some said the best way to honor her is by executing that right to vote at the polls this November.

Dee Ogilvy said many people in Springfield were heartbroken to hear the news about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“I think that, in my generation of women, we went, ‘Oh no, we’re not done yet, we still have things to do, and she’s our champion,'" she said.

68-year-old Ogilvy said she’s seen many changes in her lifetime thanks to pioneers like the supreme court justice.

“I grew up in a generation and certainly my older sisters grew up in a generation where we did not have rights, even as far as high school sports," Ogilvy said.

Jennifer Johnmeyer is the creative director for Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in Springfield. She’s also a member of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was my idol," Johnmeyer said.

The group is having “drive-thru for democracy” events to help people get registered to vote. Johnmeyer said the right to vote is one Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to protect for all Americans.

“She cared about people and her career was dedicated to the service of the public and making sure that we all were taken care of in the eyes of the law," Johnmeyer said.

Johnmeyer said educating voters about mail-in and absentee ballots for the upcoming election is her way of paying respect to the woman she looked up to.

“The very least thing we can do to honor her would be to vote," she said.

Ogilvy said vigils, marches and protests are important to heal a hurting heart, but only one act will make a true change.

“It’s all part of a democracy, but voting is a privilege that a lot of countries don’t have and we need to keep that for everybody in America," she said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7. The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri will have more drive-thru registration events before then.

Johnmeyer said Alamo Drafthouse will be showing the movie, “On the Basis of Sex” this weekend. It’s the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight against gender discrimination. All proceeds will be donated to the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, which the justice helped create.

