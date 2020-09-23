New temporary jail trailers good for separation of inmates, cost savings during COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More space was needed at the Greene County jail, and it has arrived, albeit temporary.

Greene County received a shipment of trailers that will serve as jail cells until the new jail is built.

The sheriff says the temporary jail trailers will save taxpayers money on having to house inmates out of the county, and also allow for more space to quarantine inmates, if needed.

Just one month ago, the pushback was loud and heard. Protesters gathered outside the jail, demanding better medical care during this pandemic, especially after an outbreak at the facility. As of this week, 116 inmates have recovered from the coronavirus, and 13 still have it. Seventeen staff members are also positive for COVID-19, and 44 staffers have recovered.

“They have rights too. They are already paying their debts to society for the crimes they caused, so they don’t have to be treated like they’re un-human,” said protest organizer Larry Flenoid II.

But separation in tight quarters is tough.

“All the county jails starting dealing with it in August and I don’t know why specifically, but it just kind of hit in August,” said Sheriff Jim Arnott. He says this week, a temporary solution arrived.

Trailers will allow inmates to better space out, and means the local lockup can bring some 85 Greene County inmates back to Springfield from 10 other county jails.

“We won’t be transporting, we will have the inmates here, ready for the judges to call over immediately instead of having to shuttle them back within two days... case disposition moves quicker, the whole process moves quicker if we have them here on site,” Arnott said.

He calls it a win win in what has otherwise been a year of much loss.

COVID and supply issues for new construction did slow down the new jail a bit. It should be ready to open in 2022.

