Advertisement

New temporary jail trailers good for separation of inmates, cost savings during COVID

Greene County jail
Greene County jail(KY3)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More space was needed at the Greene County jail, and it has arrived, albeit temporary.

Greene County received a shipment of trailers that will serve as jail cells until the new jail is built.

The sheriff says the temporary jail trailers will save taxpayers money on having to house inmates out of the county, and also allow for more space to quarantine inmates, if needed.

Just one month ago, the pushback was loud and heard. Protesters gathered outside the jail, demanding better medical care during this pandemic, especially after an outbreak at the facility. As of this week, 116 inmates have recovered from the coronavirus, and 13 still have it. Seventeen staff members are also positive for COVID-19, and 44 staffers have recovered.

“They have rights too. They are already paying their debts to society for the crimes they caused, so they don’t have to be treated like they’re un-human,” said protest organizer Larry Flenoid II.

But separation in tight quarters is tough.

“All the county jails starting dealing with it in August and I don’t know why specifically, but it just kind of hit in August,” said Sheriff Jim Arnott. He says this week, a temporary solution arrived.

Trailers will allow inmates to better space out, and means the local lockup can bring some 85 Greene County inmates back to Springfield from 10 other county jails.

“We won’t be transporting, we will have the inmates here, ready for the judges to call over immediately instead of having to shuttle them back within two days... case disposition moves quicker, the whole process moves quicker if we have them here on site,” Arnott said.

He calls it a win win in what has otherwise been a year of much loss.

COVID and supply issues for new construction did slow down the new jail a bit. It should be ready to open in 2022.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Corps of Engineers releases new 2020 Shoreline Management Plan for Table Rock

Updated: 5 minutes ago
2020 Table Rock Lake Shoreline Management Plan is complete.

News

University of Arkansas lifts testing requirements for 2021

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has decided to change some testing requirements to give prospective freshman more options for enrollment next year.

Local

Springfield’s Catholic High School goes virtual after cases of COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The students will work from home until at least October 4.

News

Missouri State University reports increase in enrollment, despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Total enrollment on the Springfield campus reached 24,163 for fall 2020.

Latest News

Wright County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Webster County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Texas County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
According to Missouri Governor Mike Parson's Office, a rapid coronavirus test showed First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Arkansas’ attorney general asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office on Tuesday said the lawsuit, if successful, would nullify two measures and allow the Legislature to “micro-manage” the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Clair County: November 2020 No. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago