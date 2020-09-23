Advertisement

Springfield audiologist shares tips for keeping your child’s ears safe during virtual learning

By Kara Strickland
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the pandemic comes virtual learning, and many students using more tech to adapt. That has audiologists concerned, and they say listening to your headphones all day could cause concern for hearing loss.

“Whether it’s an in the ear style or an over the ear style, either one have potential to cause hearing loss," said Mercy doctor of audiology Jaime Lanois.

You see it in the classroom, and now at home, as schools around the Ozarks utilize technology daily, computers equipped with a pair of headphones are at every desk. Lanois said it’s not the type of headphones that is a reason to worry, it’s how loud your child is listening.

“Make sure that the sound level does not reach the half way mark," she said. “Every sound device has different loudness levels, and so if you have it at halfway that’s a safe volume. You don’t want to go passed half way. “

There’s also a quick test parents can try at home.

”Take the child’s headphones or your headphones and hold them at an arms length in front of you, turn on the loudness at your preferred volume," Lanois said. “If you can hear that sound fairly clearly, it’s too loud and you need to turn it down.”

If your child can’t answer a simple question, like their name, with their headphones on the volume is too loud.

”Try to do the distance learning in a quiet environment, if there are visual or hearing distractions going on in the environment we’re going to turn up the volume," Lanois said. “You may have multiple kids at home that are doing distance learning, try to make sure each child is quiet during that time.”

She said there is even an option for parents who want a little bit more control over protecting their child’s ears.

“Some of the devices that we have, phones for example or other media players you can set a lock on those features if you go into the settings, that’s really helpful for kids so they can’t intentionally go above and break your rule above the half way mark,” Lanois said.

She also recommends taking a break from the noise every hour or so if possible.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tiger Woods celebrates opening of new Payne's Valley with golfing celebrities near Branson, Mo.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
KY3 Sports' Chad Plein reports.

News

Convicted child molesters in Webster County avoid jail time

Updated: 1 hour ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Convicted child molesters in Webster County avoid jail time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Convicted child molesters avoid jail time.

News

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri’s top doctor discusses state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri’s top doctor discusses state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sat down one-on-one with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek to discuss the state and CDC's plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few More Showers Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Rain chances for our southern counties today

News

Missouri’s Governor Parson approves money for 5 Ozarks school districts to provide shelters from storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The State Emergency Management Agency announced more than $9 million in grant funding has been approved to build tornado safe rooms in six Missouri school districts.

News

Census Bureau working to count people experiencing homelessness across the country

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The U.S. Census is making a few new efforts to reach more people across the country, including people who are experiencing homelessness.

News

Missouri Governor Parson signs bill to better protect witnesses to violent crime; law officers say it’s needed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Authorities say they often need witnesses to talk and testify in violent crime cases, otherwise, you have a case-- growing cold.

News

Tiger Woods excited after opening new Payne's Valley golf course near Branson, Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
KY3 Sports' Chad Plein reports.