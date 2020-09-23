Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s. Both suffered from underlying conditions. They report 29 COVID-19 deaths through the month of September. Since the pandemic, 59 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure.

Many in the community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

