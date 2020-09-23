Springfield police search for forgery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Andrew S. Casey (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Andrew Casey is charged with forgery. He’s 29-years-old. A warrant went out for his arrest after he didn’t show up in Greene County court.

Casey is 6′ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Casey is bald in his driver’s license photo and is wearing glasses. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

All tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.