Springfield police search for forgery suspect

Andrew Casey is wanted on a felony warrant in Greene County.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Andrew S. Casey
Andrew S. Casey(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Andrew Casey is charged with forgery. He’s 29-years-old. A warrant went out for his arrest after he didn’t show up in Greene County court.

Casey is 6′ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Casey is bald in his driver’s license photo and is wearing glasses. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

All tipsters can stay anonymous.

