Springfield School District searches for next superintendent

They hope to have the vote in March.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is moving forward on finding it’s next superintendent.

They are in the beginning stage right now but things will progress really quickly as they approach their first big deadline.

First on the agenda, pick an agency who will find candidates that best fit what is needed in the district.

Those interviews and preliminary conversations will be done by the end of October.

The school board said during their meeting Tuesday night that Dr. John Jungmann let them know that he would give the board plenty of time to be able to find a replacement.

The plan is to start talking to patrons of the school district in November to see what they are looking for in a candidate.

The search and interviews will be done from December thru February. The board hopes to vote on a candidate by March.

“So the firm will be selected by the end of October but that’s really when the hard work begins," said district spokesman Stephen Hall. "Searching for the right candidate. That will continue into late fall and into winter with the goal to have the board narrow down the list of final candidates in early to mid spring.”

Dr. Jungmann announced earlier this month that he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

