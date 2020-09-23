Advertisement

Springfield’s Catholic High School goes virtual after cases of COVID-19

Last virtual townhall held with City of Burlington, school district(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Students at Springfield’s Catholic High School will learn virtual after cases of COVID-19 in the school.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal reports five positive cases of the virus. But those cases led to more than 100 students quarantining from home. The students will work from home until at least October 4.

Read letter to parents:

Dear Springfield Catholic School Parents & Students,

The past few days have been pretty interesting around here.  Thank you for your support and cooperation with everything.  It was always my plan that if we had more than 100 students out that we would go virtual.  We have reached that number.  We do not have that many positive cases, only 5, but it affects so many when students move to five different classrooms each day.  After contact tracing one student, it quarantines 10-15 other students.

I know everyone is very nervous and so I think it is best to go virtual for about two weeks and then we will revisit the situation.  Beginning tomorrow, September 23- October 4, teachers will deliver classes through Google Meet.  It is the best alternative due to the circumstances.

Students will be expected to follow the school’s A/B calendar and bell schedule.  We likewise request that students are dressed appropriately and not in bed during class time. They need to check Google Classroom frequently throughout the day.  If a student does not log onto Google Meets they will be marked absent.Teachers who are not quarantined will be teaching from school.  All faculty and staff will be in the building during the day.  If your student has internet problems or needs special assistance they may come to school.  Please just notify the office, teacher, or myself beforehand.   If your student is quarantined, I ask that they stay at home for the 14 days. The school nurse will send the quarantined dates home in a letter listing the symptoms to watch for.  I understand how difficult it is to keep high school students at home and not socializing. It is not in the best interest of our school for our students to be around too many people or socializing during these scary times.  I do ask that you monitor your student’s activities outside of school.Athletics will continue following MSHSAA protocols unless you are quarantined. These activities will take place outside the school day so as not to interfere with school. It is our hope that we can all return to school following this period and get back in a seated routine.Thank you, again and I pray that we get this under control.  Continue to communicate to us any positive tests.  Please let me know if I can assist you in any way.  Our Academic Office will be available also for assistance.   Blessings to you and stay well. Jeanne Skahan Principal.

