2 women file civil lawsuits against Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- Two women filed civil lawsuits in Cedar County Court accusing the administers of the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville of both physical and sexual abuse.

The facility is the subject of an ongoing state investigation. State officials removed 25 girls were removed from the facility just over a month ago.

Both women want to remain anonymous. Jane Doe (No. 1) stayed at Circle of Hope for a few months in 2014 and 2015, when she was 16-years-old. She claims Boyd and Stephanie Householder physically abused her, with Boyd Householder throwing her into a wall and to the ground and having her restrained for more than an hour. She also claims the Householders' son, who was about her age, repeatedly sexually abused and raped her.

Jane Doe (No. 2) arrived at the girls ranch in 2015. She claims Boyd Householder made her his “secretary”, a position where he would be alone with her. She says he began by making inappropriate sexual remarks, then giving her extended hugs, and repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her over a period of about six months. Jane Doe (No. 2) believes Stephanie Housholder was fully aware of the abuse.

The lawsuits claim the Householders had no qualifications to provide counseling or treatment, but ran a regimented bootcamp type program that intimidated, terrorized and mentally broke the residents. Some of the accusations include performing restraints, where four or more held a girl’s arms and legs, force feeding girls who did not finish their meals until they vomited, refusing restroom breaks even after an accident, forcing girls to remain in push-up position for hours and solitary confinement in total darkness for days at a time.

KY3 reached out to the Householders. They did not respond. The state has not filed any criminal charges. Investigators did execute a search warrant on the property.

