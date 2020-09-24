Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield thief charges hundreds of dollars on stolen debit card

Greene County deputies are looking for an older model pickup caught on surveillance cameras.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Deputies say the man has a large tattoo on his left calf.
Deputies say the man has a large tattoo on his left calf.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are looking for a man who stole a debit card and made two purchases at Greene County gas stations. The investigation started with an overnight theft from a car on September 3. Someone stole a bottle of expensive perfume and a debit card in the 3000 block of West Woodland Street.

The victim saw her card had been used to make three purchases at Greene County gas stations the next morning. Security cameras show a man using the victim’s card at a Kum & Go in Battlefield and a Kum & Go in Springfield. The charges totaled more than $300.

The man was driving an older model pickup with a gray truck bed.
The man was driving an older model pickup with a gray truck bed.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the man has a large tattoo on his left calf that wraps around his leg. He’s also driving a two-tone, older pickup truck. It appears to be spray painted gray on the back half. If you’ve seen this man or the truck, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

