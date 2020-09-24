Advertisement

Defending champion Chiefs face unbeaten Ravens on Monday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws on the run past Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (KY3) -

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and surging Baltimore Ravens meet Monday night in a duel between two of the remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL. It’s also a matchup of two of the league’s best quarterbacks: Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who won the award last season. The Chiefs beat the Ravens in each of the last two seasons, which accounts for two of Jackson’s three losses as a starter in the NFL. The game will be played in Baltimore, with no fans in attendance.

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chiefs 1-1; Ravens 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead 6-4

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Ravens 33-28 on Sept. 22, 2019, at Kansas City

LAST WEEK – Chiefs beat Chargers 23-20, OT; Ravens beat Texans 33-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 1; Ravens No. 2

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (18).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (24).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (4), PASS (24).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2t), RUSH (7), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — A matchup of defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs against the team with the best regular season record in 2019 (14-2). ... No fans are allowed at M&T Bank Stadium because of coronavirus pandemic. ... The Ravens have won 14 straight in the regular season, KC has won 11 in a row since falling at Tennessee in Week 10 last season. ... The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the last two seasons, both times in Kansas City. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won NFL MVP award in 2019, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won it last year. ... KC is 48-14 against AFC opponents since 2015. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs six wins to pass Curly Lambeau (229) for fifth most in NFL history. … Mahomes needs 75 yards passing to reach 10,000 for his career. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (6,605) moved past Henry Marshall for fourth in franchise receiving yardage last week. Next up is Dwayne Bowe with 7,155. … Kelce has caught at least one pass in 97 consecutive games. … Chiefs K Harrison Butker tied the franchise record with two 58-yard field goals in last week’s win over the Chargers. He also made a 53-yarder during the game. … Butker has kicked a field goal in a franchise-record 16 consecutive games. … Chiefs rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed has an interception in each of his first two games. … KC WR Tyreek Hill has 18 touchdowns of at least 50 yards, including one last week. That’s the most in the NFL since 2016. ... Baltimore coach John Harbaugh ranks third among active NFL coaches with .616 win percentage (including playoffs). Reid is tied for fifth at .612. ... This is the Ravens' first home Monday night game since 2017 and only their third since 2008. ... Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had a forced fumble last week and is the only AFC player this season with FF and INT. ... Baltimore MLB Patrick Queen has led team in tackles both weeks and ranks second among NFL rookies with 17 tackles. ... Ravens CB Marcus Peters had his 28th career INT last week, tied for second most among active players.. ... Jackson has 2,000 yards rushing in his career, reaching that mark in an NFL record-low 33 games, breaking mark by Michael Vick (39). ... Ravens have allowed 21 points or fewer in 13 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. ... Baltimore has forced a turnover in 15 consecutive games and ranks first in the NFL with a plus-4 differential. ... The Ravens are 19-3 at home in September under Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Baltimore K Justin Tucker ranks first in NFL history with 90.9% success rate on FGs. ... Fantasy Tip: You can’t go wrong with Mahomes or Jackson, but if that’s not an option two of the best tight ends in the NFL are involved: Kelce and Mark Andrews of Baltimore.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

