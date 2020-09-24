Advertisement

WHAT A FIND! Second-largest diamond ever found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHREESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Arkansas man unearths second largest diamond ever found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Kevin Kinard, 33, found the diamond on Labor Day. It weighs 9.07 carats. The only larger diamond found during that time is the 16.37-carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.

“Congratulations to Mr. Kinard on finding this impressive diamond – the second largest found at the park since 1972,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “A find like this is always thrilling for the park guest, as well as the park staff, who get to help identify the gem and share in the excitement.”

Kinard and his friends brought equipment with them to wet sift, but he preferred surface searching.

“I only wet sifted for about 10 minutes before I started walking up and down the plowed rows. Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag.”

While searching in the southeast portion of the diamond search area, Kinard picked up a marble-sized crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape.

“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching," said Kinard. "I just thought it might’ve been glass.”

As of this publication, 246 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2020, weighing a total of 59.25 carats. An average of one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day. Diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow. The three colors found at Crater of Diamonds State Park are white, brown, and yellow, in that order.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Second biggest diamond found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago

Dent County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

St. Louis reaches 200 killings for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis had 194 killings in all of 2019.

Sports

Perez, Cordero power Royals to 12-3 rout of contending Cards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.

Latest News

News

KY3 Checklist: Preparing for fall camping and hiking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The biggest difference with fall camping and hiking is, the temperature changes, the shorter daylight hours, and it’s more active Wildlife.

News

Man wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested near Theodosia, Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Wanted man is now in the Douglas County Jail.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog to start the day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Foggy start to Thursday!

News

CoxHealth, Mercy Hospital heath officials call for extending Springfield mask ordinance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Hospital leaders from CoxHealth and Mercy are calling on Springfield to extend its mask ordinance as cases of COVID-19 continue to fill hospital beds.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. issues guidelines for Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

4 women face murder charges in death of man in Clever, Mo.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
All four face second-degree murder charges.