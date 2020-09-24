Ex-Everton, Mo. city clerk sentenced over money laundering charges

EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The former city clerk in Everton, Mo. was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Kristy A. Conn, 35, of Everton, was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in prison, according to a public information officer with the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Unit.

Conn had pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush on Friday, Nov. 1, to federal information that charges her with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to federal court records, Conn admitted to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy from June 20 to Dec. 6, 2017. During that time, she was the city clerk in Everton. Conn admitted that she directed another woman to send wire transfers of the proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine to members of the drug-trafficking organization in California and Mexico.

The drug-trafficking organization was responsible for the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Springfield, Missouri, area, according to court records.

This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Dade County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Oldham County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department.

