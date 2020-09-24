Advertisement

Girl dead, 3 family members hurt in Oklahoma house explosion

The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.
The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City fire officials say a girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home exploded.

District Chief Benny Fulkerson says the explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.

Fulkerson did not know the ages of the girl or her brother but described both as younger than 18.

The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries in undisclosed condition. No names were released.

Fulkerson says the cause of the explosion is under investigation but it does not appear intentional.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some in GOP dispute Trump, say they’d accept if he loses

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional Republicans pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

Dent County: November 2020

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

St. Louis reaches 200 killings for 2020

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis had 194 killings in all of 2019.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National Politics

Trump won't commit to 'peaceful' post-election transfer if he loses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day.

National

‘Cake Boss’ star injured at home in ‘terrible’ accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Buddy Valastro, better known as the “Cake Boss,” is recovering from what he calls a “terrible” accident at home.

Sports

Perez, Cordero power Royals to 12-3 rout of contending Cards

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

National

Massive migratory bird die-off in Colorado blamed on smoke, snow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCNC Staff
The smoke is having a negative impact on migratory songbirds at the worst possible time, and birdwatchers are concerned.