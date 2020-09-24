Advertisement

Gov. Parson signs executive order to activate Missouri National Guard

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to activate the Missouri National Guard.

Gov. Parson’s Office says the order was signed “as a precautionary measure in response to recent instances of civil unrest across the country.”

“We are saddened by recent acts of violence that have occurred in some cities across the nation,” Gov. Parson said. “We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people.”

The executive order allows the National Guard, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, to assist local law enforcement if necessary.

