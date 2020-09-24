Advertisement

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Kyle Ritenhouse
Kyle Ritenhouse(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter as not just a scared teenager acting in self-defense, but an American hero akin to the Minutemen who fought at the nation’s founding.

The dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for the 17-year-old’s defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.

But some legal experts say there are risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that could play into a stereotype that he is a gun-crazed militia member out to start a revolution.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

National

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

National

How doctors are addressing the drop in childhood vaccinations

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

Latest News

National Politics

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
Moments after Trump arrived, booing could be heard from spectators about a block away from the court building. They chanted “vote him out” as the president stood near the coffin.

Local

Ex-Everton, Mo. city clerk sentenced over money laundering charges

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The former city clerk in Everton, Mo. was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases Thursday; Arkansas reports 900 new cases Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.

Local

Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of land bought along Eleven Point River in Oregon County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge ruled the state of Missouri must sell part of the land it bought in 2016 with the intention of creating a state park along the Eleven Point River in southern Missouri.