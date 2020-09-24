KY3 Checklist: Preparing for fall camping and hiking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As the leaves slowly change and temperatures drop, people are tieing up their boots to explore the Ozarks.

Outdoor businesses, like Ozark Adventures, saw a significant increase in business throughout this pandemic, and are seeing that spike again now that fall has officially arrived. Sonia Guzman is a sales associate at Ozarks Adventures and has been camping and climbing for nearly a decade. From snowy weather to heated deserts, Guzman has learned from a few mishaps and said there are important things people should remember when heading out this fall.

Share your plans, and always tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to be back. Share your route and location.

Pack for anything, because you never know what could happen. Be sure that you have a first aid kit and survival kit essentials. Guzman said things like toilet tissue, waterproof matches, and cotton balls used as a fire starter are often needed and usually overlooked.

Layering up is the key to staying comfortable while camping and hiking this fall. She said you want to pack materials that will keep you warm and dry. Opt for wool, fleece, and synthetic materials. Guzman said although the daytime is perfect, it gets a little cold at night. Hand warmers, mittens, and wool socks will do the trick along with a thermal sleeping bag,. She said there are other hacks to staying warm.

“We like to boil water and put in a nelgene, which is a really thick water bottle and put the bottle the feet of our sleeping bag. That’s also going to help you stay warm at night when it’s getting chilly.”

Prepare for less sunlight because fall camping means beautiful views and less sunlight. Pitch your tent first, plan on cooking before dark, and put the food up and away so animals can’t reach it. The Wilderness Society said Wildlife is often engaged in fall mating rituals, so be careful to respect their space because some animals can be more aggressive as winter nears.

Have your rain gear ready; although we want to stay warm, we also want to keep dry. Even if the weather starts sunny, depending on where you’re going, even in Arkansas, Guzman said it might rain on you at high altitudes. You don’t know what can happen, so you want your rain jacket on hand. However, Guzman said you want to remember to grab A rain cover for your hiking bag too.

“They do have some wetness resistant or water-resistant to them, but they’re not waterproof. So your stuff will get wet. so you want to keep something in your bag in case the weather does turn on you.”

Eat for energy because the more you move around when hiking and camping, the warmer you’ll be. Therefore you want to make sure you are well hydrated and “carb-ed up.” It would help if you had the extra energy to stay active, warm, and ultimately safe.

It also helps if you have hiking apps and know your destination and route beforehand. It’s also important to make sure you are checking the weather, on your KY3 First Alert Weather app.

