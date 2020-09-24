Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescue One relying on its annual Fast and Furriest race for needed funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the push to get more people to sign up for an annual Rescue One race.

Rescue One takes on some of the most serious and expensive rescue cases in our area and since the pandemic has cancelled a lot of their fundraisers this year, a lot is riding on a good turnout for the annual Fast and Furriest race.

“I actually learned about Rescue One through the 1st Annual Fast and Furriest. My dog and I ran it together.”

That was six years ago. Now, Emily Mertensmeyer is a Rescue one volunteer, kitten foster and a board member. She also helped secure this year’s race permit.

“This year we had to answer a lot more questions to the city about how we’re going to do social distancing.”

She says this year’s event will look a lot different than in years past when people and dogs crowded together at the start line. There will be a virtual option this year and start times will now be staggered.

“The runners starting first, then the dogs and then the walkers to kind of split it up into corral type. We’re going to have hand sanitizer around, all of our volunteers will be wearing masks. Any of the participants, we ask they wear a mask before and after the race.”

Emily wants everyone to feel safe to sign up. Right now, they’re lagging behind a bit on registrations.

“We usually have about 150 signed up, and right now, in the last week, we went from 37 to about 90 so we’re getting up there, but still about 50-60 behind what we’d normally be at this time.”

The money raised at the race is badly needed for severe cases like dogs hit by cars, treating feral cats and their kittens and generally taking on some of the hardest emergency and adoption cases.

“This is kind of one of our bigger ones and due to Covid 19, the others have been canceled, so this is the one we’re really hoping to extra participants in to raise extra money for the animals.”

If you’d like to register for the 5K or 1k or find out more information about the event, check out Rescue One’s website.

