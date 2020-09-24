Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescue One relying on its annual Fast and Furriest race for needed funding

6th Annual Fast and Furriest Run to benefit Rescue One
6th Annual Fast and Furriest Run to benefit Rescue One(KYTV)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the push to get more people to sign up for an annual Rescue One race.

Rescue One takes on some of the most serious and expensive rescue cases in our area and since the pandemic has cancelled a lot of their fundraisers this year, a lot is riding on a good turnout for the annual Fast and Furriest race.

“I actually learned about Rescue One through the 1st Annual Fast and Furriest. My dog and I ran it together.”

That was six years ago. Now, Emily Mertensmeyer is a Rescue one volunteer, kitten foster and a board member. She also helped secure this year’s race permit.

“This year we had to answer a lot more questions to the city about how we’re going to do social distancing.”

She says this year’s event will look a lot different than in years past when people and dogs crowded together at the start line. There will be a virtual option this year and start times will now be staggered.

“The runners starting first, then the dogs and then the walkers to kind of split it up into corral type. We’re going to have hand sanitizer around, all of our volunteers will be wearing masks. Any of the participants, we ask they wear a mask before and after the race.”

Emily wants everyone to feel safe to sign up. Right now, they’re lagging behind a bit on registrations.

“We usually have about 150 signed up, and right now, in the last week, we went from 37 to about 90 so we’re getting up there, but still about 50-60 behind what we’d normally be at this time.”

The money raised at the race is badly needed for severe cases like dogs hit by cars, treating feral cats and their kittens and generally taking on some of the hardest emergency and adoption cases.

“This is kind of one of our bigger ones and due to Covid 19, the others have been canceled, so this is the one we’re really hoping to extra participants in to raise extra money for the animals.”

Register for Rescue One's Fast and the Furriest 5K

If you’d like to register for the 5K or 1k or find out more information about the event, check out Rescue One’s website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Defending champion Chiefs face unbeaten Ravens on Monday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and surging Baltimore Ravens meet Monday night in a duel between two of the remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

News

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to retire after season

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He wound up playing his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, joining only George Brett and Frank White as position players with that much longevity with the franchise.

News

2 women file civil lawsuits against Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The facility is the subject of an ongoing state investigation. State officials removed 25 girls were removed from the facility just over a month ago.

Second biggest diamond found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WHAT A FIND! Second-largest diamond ever found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
As of this publication, 246 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2020, weighing a total of 59.25 carats.

Dent County: November 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

St. Louis reaches 200 killings for 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis had 194 killings in all of 2019.

Sports

Perez, Cordero power Royals to 12-3 rout of contending Cards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.

News

KY3 Checklist: Preparing for fall camping and hiking

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The biggest difference with fall camping and hiking is, the temperature changes, the shorter daylight hours, and it’s more active Wildlife.

News

Man wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested near Theodosia, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Wanted man is now in the Douglas County Jail.