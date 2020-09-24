Advertisement

Man arrested, charged in death of woman killed in Springfield house fire

Pavel Samsinak faces charges in a fatal fire overnight Sept. 22 in Springfield.
Pavel Samsinak faces charges in a fatal fire overnight Sept. 22 in Springfield.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a man with the death of a woman killed in a Springfield house fire earlier this week.

Pavel Samsinak was booked Thursday into the Greene County Jail. Samsinak faces charges of second-degree murder, arson, and tampering with evidence.

Police say Alice Hale, 66, died in a house fire overnight Monday in 1700 block of West Lombard, near Scenic and Grand in southwest Springfield. Authorities say she had trauma to her head and her death is considered suspicious.

The Springfield Police Department’s crime scene unit arrived to the home around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. A witness told detectives she heard fighting inside the house before the fire. Another person said Hale had a disagreement with Samsinak over a privacy fence he installed on a vacant lot he owned by her house.   

Police say they found a can of gas in Samsinak’s truck the day after the fire and noticed blood on his front door.

Family members say Alice Hale had lived in the neighborhood all her life and worked as a custodian at various Springfield Public Schools up until her retirement. They are shocked at her death and full of questions.

“Why, pretty much the big question is why,” said John Hale, victim’s nephew. “Especially, as they said it’s suspicious. She wasn’t a bad person. She’d tell you exactly what she thought. She wasn’t afraid to smack you in the mouth if you got out of line. I know it was a little kid, that she was was not a spare the rod and spoil the child kind of woman. But she was very loving.”

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Police identify woman found dead in house fire in Springfield; police call death suspicious

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces eight new COVID-19 deaths, a single-day high

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports eight new COVID-19 death in the county Thursday.

Local

Motion filed to revoke probation in Webster County child molestation case

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A motion has been filed to revoke probation in a child molestation case in Webster County.

Local

Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at Branson theater, performer speaks out

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at Branson theater, performer speaks out

News

Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at Branson theater, performer speaks out

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

Latest News

Home

Leigh's Lost and Found: Help Rescue One by signing up for the Fast and Furriest 5K

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Leigh's Lost and Found: Rescue One's Fast and Furriest event

National

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter.

Local

Ex-Everton, Mo. city clerk sentenced over money laundering charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The former city clerk in Everton, Mo. was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases Thursday; Arkansas reports 900 new cases Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of land bought along Eleven Point River in Oregon County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge ruled the state of Missouri must sell part of the land it bought in 2016 with the intention of creating a state park along the Eleven Point River in southern Missouri.

Local

Parson’s office updates on governor, first lady and contact tracing one day after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the governor feels healthy and the first lady’s symptoms remain mild, one day after both tested positive for COVID-19.