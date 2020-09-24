Man arrested, charged in death of woman killed in Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a man with the death of a woman killed in a Springfield house fire earlier this week.

Pavel Samsinak was booked Thursday into the Greene County Jail. Samsinak faces charges of second-degree murder, arson, and tampering with evidence.

Police say Alice Hale, 66, died in a house fire overnight Monday in 1700 block of West Lombard, near Scenic and Grand in southwest Springfield. Authorities say she had trauma to her head and her death is considered suspicious.

The Springfield Police Department’s crime scene unit arrived to the home around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. A witness told detectives she heard fighting inside the house before the fire. Another person said Hale had a disagreement with Samsinak over a privacy fence he installed on a vacant lot he owned by her house.

Police say they found a can of gas in Samsinak’s truck the day after the fire and noticed blood on his front door.

Family members say Alice Hale had lived in the neighborhood all her life and worked as a custodian at various Springfield Public Schools up until her retirement. They are shocked at her death and full of questions.

“Why, pretty much the big question is why,” said John Hale, victim’s nephew. “Especially, as they said it’s suspicious. She wasn’t a bad person. She’d tell you exactly what she thought. She wasn’t afraid to smack you in the mouth if you got out of line. I know it was a little kid, that she was was not a spare the rod and spoil the child kind of woman. But she was very loving.”

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.