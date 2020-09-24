Man wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested near Theodosia, Mo.

THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) -Deputies arrested Doyle Shelton, Jr. at a house Wednesday night after receiving information that Shelton was hiding there.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says when he knocked on the door, a man answered and told the sheriff that Shelton was inside. Shelton tried to run out of the back of the house, but went back into the home.

After several attempts to get Shelton to surrender peacefully, Sheriff Degase and another deputy entered the house and took Shelton into custody without incident. Ozark County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted with the arrest.

Sheriff Degase says the Taney County Sheriff’s Office had received reports of several sightings of Shelton in the Protem area earlier in the day. Shelton said he was tired and worn out when taken into custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Shelton for nearly two weeks for assault and burglary.

Degase told KY3 News on September 14 that Shelton had been seen trespassing on people’s property. He said Shelton walked into a residence in the Rome area and assaulted a woman. Degase said Shelton has been a “frequent flier” at the sheriff’s office.

His list of priors is several inches thick including 13 felony drug arrests.

Shelton was arrested in 2017 at a home not far from the sheriff’s own residence.

“I arrested him,” Degase said. "He was in an elderly couple’s home. He locked himself in the bathroom and started going through their medicine cabinet.

Shelton was sentenced to 12 years in prison but entered a long-term treatment program and got out three months ago.

“The system is obviously broken,” Degase said. "What’s frustrating is that number one we’re having to deal with him again and waste our time and two, he’s creating more victims and that’s the most frustrating part of it all.

