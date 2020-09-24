Advertisement

Man wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested near Theodosia, Mo.

Sheriff Degase says Doyle Shelton is now in jail
Sheriff Degase says Doyle Shelton is now in jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) -Deputies arrested Doyle Shelton, Jr. at a house Wednesday night after receiving information that Shelton was hiding there.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says when he knocked on the door, a man answered and told the sheriff that Shelton was inside. Shelton tried to run out of the back of the house, but went back into the home.

After several attempts to get Shelton to surrender peacefully, Sheriff Degase and another deputy entered the house and took Shelton into custody without incident. Ozark County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted with the arrest.

Sheriff Degase says the Taney County Sheriff’s Office had received reports of several sightings of Shelton in the Protem area earlier in the day. Shelton said he was tired and worn out when taken into custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Shelton for nearly two weeks for assault and burglary.

Degase told KY3 News on September 14 that Shelton had been seen trespassing on people’s property. He said Shelton walked into a residence in the Rome area and assaulted a woman. Degase said Shelton has been a “frequent flier” at the sheriff’s office.

His list of priors is several inches thick including 13 felony drug arrests.

Shelton was arrested in 2017 at a home not far from the sheriff’s own residence.

“I arrested him,” Degase said. "He was in an elderly couple’s home. He locked himself in the bathroom and started going through their medicine cabinet.

Shelton was sentenced to 12 years in prison but entered a long-term treatment program and got out three months ago.

“The system is obviously broken,” Degase said.  "What’s frustrating is that number one we’re having to deal with him again and waste our time  and two, he’s creating more victims and that’s the most frustrating part of it all.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Perez, Cordero power Royals to 12-3 rout of contending Cards

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.

News

KY3 Checklist: Preparing for fall camping and hiking

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The biggest difference with fall camping and hiking is, the temperature changes, the shorter daylight hours, and it’s more active Wildlife.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog to start the day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Foggy start to Thursday!

News

CoxHealth, Mercy Hospital heath officials call for extending Springfield mask ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Hospital leaders from CoxHealth and Mercy are calling on Springfield to extend its mask ordinance as cases of COVID-19 continue to fill hospital beds.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. issues guidelines for Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

4 women face murder charges in death of man in Clever, Mo.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
All four face second-degree murder charges.

News

ON YOUR SIDE SCAM ALERT: FBI warns all is not fair in love and fraud aimed at senior citizens

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Springfield's FBI reports that they are receiving a large number of calls about elder fraud and romance scams. Here's some information you need to know and how to avoid being part of a scheme.

Sports

Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division.

News

All federal agents from Operation Legend leave Kansas City

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City was the first city where agents from several federal law enforcement agencies were sent to work with local law enforcement to combat violent crime, and the effort was later expanded to eight other U.S. cities.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: FBI warns of romance scams in the Ozarks

Updated: 14 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.